Northamptonshire drivers invited to free roadshow to help mature motorists drive safer for longer

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 10:37 BST

Drivers over the age of 60 have been invited to a free one-stop-shop for mature motorists to keep them behind the wheel – safely.

Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance (NSRA) will host a roadshow to offer free advice including car adaptions, eyesight, and prescription medications effects.

There will also be free mature driver assessment available to book, delivered by IAM RoadSmart.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Driving is an important part of our everyday life, and the NSRA is keen to help keep mature drivers to drive safer for longer.

Mature drivers/Shutterstock
Mature drivers/Shutterstock

“Our driving ability to drive changes over time for varied reasons, especially as we get older. It is important that we recognise whether and how our driving is changing so we can stay safe and protect both ourselves and those around us.”

The NSRA’s Mature Driver Roadshow is aimed at drivers aged 60+ and will cover all distinct aspects of driving. There will be a short talk and then time to meet informally with stand holders.

The roadshow takes place on Wednesday, May 7, at the Holiday Inn Corby A43, Geddington Road, Corby, NN18 8ET - (https://what3words.com/soaks.tamed.flag).

Book your free tickets for either the 9.30am or 1pm session via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/mature-driver-roadshow-07/05/25.

