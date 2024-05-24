Northamptonshire dancer Ronnie and golden buzzer group ready to wow judges in Britain's Got Talent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire dancer is back in rehearsals for the grand final of Britain’s Got Talent after celebrating after receiving the golden buzzer.

Ronnie Butler is a member of Phoenix Boys – a UK-wide dance group – who were jumping for joy after dance legend Bruno Tonioli hit the golden buzzer so hard that he smashed it.

Bruno’s golden buzzer launched the group straight into the finals of Britain's Got Talent, skipping this weekend’s semis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phoenix Boys and Ronnie will next appear on Sunday, June 2, at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX in the final.

Phoenix Boys dancer Ronnie Butler from Northamptonshire/Sian Butler

Ronnie said: "Having the opportunity to dance with so many talented boys is an honour."

He trains at Dynamix Dance Company in Thrapston and Jane Tyler School of Dance in Kettering and cannot wait to go live in front of the nation in a few weeks with his friends.

Members of the group spoke of how it felt like everything was frozen in time and getting the gold was the most surreal experience and the happiest moment of their lives. The group enjoyed a standing ovation from the whole auditorium at the London Palladium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoenix Boys is a nationwide dance associate programme which currently runs in London, Manchester and Birmingham, and provides supplementary training to budding male dancers with no audition to be involved. The ethos of the company is to provide a nurturing environment for dancing boys to thrive, whether it’s for a hobby or a career on stage/screen.