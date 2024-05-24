Northamptonshire dancer Ronnie and golden buzzer group ready to wow judges in Britain's Got Talent
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ronnie Butler is a member of Phoenix Boys – a UK-wide dance group – who were jumping for joy after dance legend Bruno Tonioli hit the golden buzzer so hard that he smashed it.
Bruno’s golden buzzer launched the group straight into the finals of Britain's Got Talent, skipping this weekend’s semis.
Phoenix Boys and Ronnie will next appear on Sunday, June 2, at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX in the final.
Ronnie said: "Having the opportunity to dance with so many talented boys is an honour."
He trains at Dynamix Dance Company in Thrapston and Jane Tyler School of Dance in Kettering and cannot wait to go live in front of the nation in a few weeks with his friends.
Members of the group spoke of how it felt like everything was frozen in time and getting the gold was the most surreal experience and the happiest moment of their lives. The group enjoyed a standing ovation from the whole auditorium at the London Palladium.
Phoenix Boys is a nationwide dance associate programme which currently runs in London, Manchester and Birmingham, and provides supplementary training to budding male dancers with no audition to be involved. The ethos of the company is to provide a nurturing environment for dancing boys to thrive, whether it’s for a hobby or a career on stage/screen.
For more information on how to get involved, contact Phoenix Boys at www.phoenixboys.org, [email protected], Instagram @thephoenixboys or on Facebook.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.