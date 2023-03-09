A county lines crackdown has seen drugs, knives, BB guns and firearms and 25 people arrested in a week of action by Northamptonshire Police.

The raids were part of County Lines Intensification Week focusing on criminals who move around the country in order to sell illegal drugs.

Northants Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Team joined colleagues to take action on county lines gang members and to safeguard victims.

Money was seized by officers

Detective Superintendent Lee McBride, Northants Police and regional lead for county lines, said: “Drugs is the root of all evil and continues to drive a number of crimes that we deal with here in Northamptonshire.

“It (the operation) led to 25 arrests, we have safeguarded in excess of 16 people, we seized over £30,000 worth of Class A drugs and cannabis and took £30,000 plus – and it’s still increasing – in proceeds of crime.”

During the week, Northamptonshire Police safeguarded 16 people, including 14 children, arrested 25 people, seized £15,000 of crack cocaine, £10,000 of heroin, 811 deals of cocaine and cannabis. Weapons seized included one baton, five knives, two BB guns and two firearms, £30,662 in cash and designer clothing.

Operations also centred on Wellingborough and Kettering train stations with British Transport Police and Community Safety Partnerships speaking to members of the public as well as the Government Agencies Intelligence Network (GAIN) to speak to local businesses.

Detective Inspector Carrie Powers, from the Serious and Organised Crime Team, said: “Gangs target vulnerable people and make lives difficult by dealing drugs and using violence to intimidate and coerce people into dealing on their behalf or housing them.

“Running these lines is big business for those at the top of what is essentially a pyramid scheme that exploits children, people with drug and alcohol dependencies and other vulnerabilities. They’re involved with dealing a variety of drugs including cocaine and cannabis and have no regard for those affected by their activity.

