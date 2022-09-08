Northamptonshire County Cricket Club announces death of coach Luke Swann

A coach at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club has died, aged 39.

The club has announced the death of Luke Swann who held the role of head coach of the emerging player pathway.

First team players will wear black arm bands during the team’s LV= Insurance County Championship game against Surrey on Monday (September 12).

Luke Swann. Photo: Northamptonshire County Cricket Club

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on the club’s website, a statement reads: “Everyone at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Luke Swann.

“Luke played a formative role in the journey of so many young Northamptonshire cricketers as head coach of the club’s emerging player pathway. Always a friendly face ready to offer his knowledge of the game or simply chat cricket, Luke will be missed by all that knew him.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends, Northamptonshire’s players will wear black arm bands during the upcoming fixture against Surrey.