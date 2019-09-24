Northamptonshire County Council wants you to rate its services and give ideas on how to improve

People in Northamptonshire are being asked which county council services are most important to them and to rate their performance.

Northamptonshire County Council is also asking for ideas on how its services could improve before it and the other local authorities are scrapped and merged into two unitaries.

Northamptonshire County Council

Council leader Matt Golby said: “The next 18 months represent a critical stage for the future of public services in Northamptonshire.

“During this time work will be completed to replace the county’s existing eight councils with two new unitary authorities.

“In order for this to be a success it is essential that those services we currently provide are placed on a firmer financial footing to make sure the two new unitary councils don’t inherit the significant issues we face.

“This needs to happen before the new councils are created to make sure they start life with transformed, affordable services and a balanced budget."

The upcoming changes in Northamptonshire's governance were causedby the county council's financial collapse in early 2018.

The consultation will be repeated in six months to help better understand people’s views as work continues to transform services, a council spokesman said.

he survey closes at midnight on Sunday, October 20. To complete the survey go to northamptonshire.citizenspace.com/bipm/help-us-understand-your-priorities2019.