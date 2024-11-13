Northamptonshire councils to get £115,000 emergency funding for rough sleepers this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire councils will receive more than £115,000 of emergency funding from the Government to help better protect rough sleepers this winter.

A local charity has said the funding is ‘essential’ in providing warmth and shelter for people who are rough sleeping, especially at a time when they see deaths on the streets if crisis needs are not met quickly.

Deputy Prime Minister Anglea Rayner announced the additional money for local authorities last week as part of a national £10m emergency fund for local authorities.

More than £76,000 will go directly to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), along with almost £40,000 to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) over the winter period.

Kettering MP Rosie Wrighting said she was pleased to see the Northamptonshire councils receiving funding for the most vulnerable. Credit: House of Commons

A government spokesman has said the funding will go to ‘councils in the highest need and support thousands of the most vulnerable people in society’.

West Northants Council has said it is working with partners, including Northampton Hope Centre, to deliver its Winter Provision Service.

This includes the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP), which provides people rough sleeping with somewhere safe, warm, and dry to stay during periods of ‘severe’ weather.

“Running from November through to March 2025, this initiative is dedicated to supporting vulnerable individuals during the colder months by providing shelter, warmth, and essential services. Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of those in need during severe weather conditions. We are in the final stages of preparation and will be sharing full details around this service very soon.”

A spokesman for Northampton Hope Centre said the emergency support funding will be ‘crucial’ in helping to provide essential, life-saving services during the winter months.

“We’re grateful for the allocation to West Northamptonshire Council, which will help some of the most vulnerable members of our community. These funding streams are essential in providing warmth and shelter, for those who are rough sleeping, ensuring they have a safe place to stay and keep warm when temperatures drop to dangerous levels.

“The winter season is particularly challenging for people experiencing homelessness, as exposure to cold and wet conditions can quickly escalate health issues and unfortunately, we do see deaths on the streets if crisis needs are not met quickly.”

Nationally, there has been a sharp rise in rough sleeping and almost 360,000 households approached their council for help with homelessness in the last year.

The emergency funds come alongside an additional £233m committed to tackling all forms of homelessness, raising total spending to nearly £1bn.

Labour MP for Kettering Rosie Wrighting said: “This Labour government is determined to help the most vulnerable in our society, and support the hard work of our councils, who have faced years of uncertainty under the Tories.

“I am proud to be part of a government that is taking action to help rough sleepers be warm and safe this winter, and pleased to see Northamptonshire councils are receiving a share of this important fund.”

North Northants Council has been contacted for comment.