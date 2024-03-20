Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new county-wide tourism strategy has been launched by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) at Rushden Lakes today (March 20).

The Northamptonshire Tourism Strategy sets out the councils’ vision on how the county hopes to boost the number of tourists – and their money to the area.

With market research finding very little knowledge of the county – most people admitted to knowing ‘nothing’ of Northamptonshire – the new strategy wants to ‘transform’ the visitor economy.

Cllr Helen Howell (NNC) and Cllr Daniel Lister (WNC) at the Northamptonshire Tourism Strategy launch at Rushden Lakes /National World

Cutting the cake at the launch, Cllr Daniel Lister, WNC cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, and counterpart Cllr Helen Howell, NNC deputy and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, welcomed the partnership that will be offering help destinations in the county.

Cllr Lister said: “It’s about getting that support in place for the private sector, to engage with the people who are living a breathing it to lead the strategy.

"I would challenge anyone in this country to find more heritage, culture – we have beautiful stately homes, beautiful countryside. People nationally and internationally should know about this.”

The strategy, developed over an 18-month period paid for with £30,000 funding from the Shared Prosperity Fund, has been co-produced by WNC and NNC alongside stakeholders from across the county – public, private, voluntary and community sectors.

To access further funding from national tourism agency Visit England, a new Northamptonshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) will be put in place.

The LVEP will be headed-up by a chairperson with up to eight other volunteers who will oversee and push forward the delivery of the tourism strategy – promoting and marketing specific destinations to attract tourists. Although initiated by the two unitary councils, the tourism plans will be led by the private sector.

With the LVEP in place, the board will be responsible for identifying and bidding for central government money, while receiving support from country-wide Visit England.

The group hopes to improve visitor numbers cashing in on the county’s strategic location – by road, rail and river – culture and heritage, world-class attractions and events.

Most recent figures show that the majority (88 per cent) of the annual 18 million visitors to the county make a day trips – valued at £523m.

The two million people who stay the night contribute £450m to the economy with 74 per cent staying in West Northamptonshire.

International visitors make up 120,000 trips to the county, business that is valued at £63m. Northamptonshire draws in visitors from across the globe with tourists from USA, Spain and Germany the most likely to pop in.

Cllr Howell said: “It’s all about growing the visitor economy, getting everyone to engage in the process, and taking it forward with pace. I would like to see the LVEP set up to allow us to access funding.

“While we all know that Northamptonshire is a hidden gem, combining gorgeous countryside, ancient woodlands and cultural treasures, we need to let the rest of the world hear what’s on offer and invite them to relish in our county’s grandeur.”

She is hoping to see more tourists encouraged to visit the county, but says there’s so many places to visit it’s hard to pick her top five.