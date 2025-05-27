A Northamptonshire Police officer would have been sacked, if he had not already resigned, following an allegation that he groped a colleague on a night out.

Joshua Barden was subject to a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing, held by Northamptonshire Police at Force Headquarters on May 15, 2025.

The hearing was held to look into the former officer’s behaviour on a night out in May 2022.

According to the misconduct hearing report, Mr Barden approached a colleague during the night out and asked her if she was single and if she was interested in a relationship. The colleague said she was not interested and walked away, however Mr Barden “out of the blue” put his hand on her breast and “left it there for a few seconds”, while she was talking to another colleague.

The incident was not reported until 2024, when the woman said in conversation with other colleagues that Mr Barden had “groped” her “boob” during a night out in 2022. A colleague involved in the conversation then reported the incident.

When interviewed, Mr Barden said he did not recall the incident and that he had consumed alcohol on the night and that it was a long time ago. However, the panel also details a text sent by Mr Barden to the colleague apologising for his behaviour. He accepted that he had apologised to her.

The panel report says: "Having reminded itself of the allegations proven, specifically that it involved unwanted sexual misconduct, and the significant impact the former officer’s conduct has had and would have in terms of public confidence in the profession, the panel determined that there was only one appropriate and proportionate conclusion that it could reach in the circumstances, namely, to impose disciplinary action."

Mr Barden did not attend the misconduct hearing and had already resigned from the police force this year. If he had not already resigned, the panel found determined that he would have been dismissed without notice, as his actions were unwanted sexual misconduct.

The panel concluded that Mr Barden breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct. The panel also said his actions had the potential to undermine public confidence in the police service.