North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has received funding to help local community groups, schools and parish councils to plant their own community orchards this winter.

720 fruit trees including local apples, pears, cherries, plums, quinces and medlars will be planted on publicly accessible land across north Northamptonshire, ranging in size from small areas of five trees, to larger spaces with up to 100.

Cllr Helen Harrison, NNC’s executive member for climate and green environment, said: “It’s wonderful to see community groups, schools and parish councils from across north Northamptonshire come together to learn new skills that will help make a positive difference to our local environment.

“Planting these community orchards is a fantastic way of marking the King’s Coronation, while also providing important habitats for wildlife and creating green spaces where our communities can connect with nature for years come.”

Representatives from those taking part in the scheme gathered at Coronation Park in Corby on January 28, to collect their fruit trees and planting kits, which the council says were sourced from specialist and certified fruit-growing nurseries ‘to ensure quality and sustainability’.

Each tree comes with stakes, mesh guards and mulch mats to support healthy growth, and groups are being assisted by Adam Cade from Stamford Community Orchard Group with workshops and resources designed to help the orchards to be successful.

Money was made available from the Coronation Living Heritage Fund, and is part of a government initiative which celebrates the King’s Coronation by supporting tree planting projects across the country.

Cllr Jason Smithers, NNC leader, added: “As well as commemorating His Majesty’s Coronation, the community orchards will make such a huge difference to the area, offering valuable opportunities for education and engagement, while leaving a lasting legacy for our communities and wildlife.

Fruit trees include a variety of traditional and local apples, pears, cherries, plums, quinces and medlars.

“I look forward to following the progress of these orchards and appreciate the hard work of the community groups making this happen.”

The full list of groups who have been awarded trees are as follows:

- Wren Spinney School

- Stanion C of E School

- Lowick Village Hall – Germain Education Foundation

- Kettering Buccleuch Academy

- King’s Cliffe Endowed School

- Wilbarston Primary School

- Little Stanion Primary School

- Isebrook SEN School

- Oundle School

- Laxton Junior School

- Fletton Field Association

- Oundle Town Council

- Brigstock Parish Council

- Gretton Parish Council

- Friends of Sywell Country Park

- Deene and Deenethorpe Parish Council

- Cottingham Parish Council

- Coronation Park Growing Project

- Raunds Town Council