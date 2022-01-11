Northamptonshire Community Foundation seeks new chief executive

Victoria Miles MBE.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is looking for a new chief executive – two decades after the charity was first set up to support the county’s voluntary and community sector.

The organisation, which supports many of the most vulnerable communities in Northamptonshire, has been headed up by Victoria Miles for the last 15 years.

Victoria is set to take on a new role as CEO of The Parks Trust in Milton Keynes in a few months and is now preparing the organisation for her successor.

Victoria, who received an MBE in the New Year's Honours list in recognition for services to the community in Northamptonshire during Covid-19, said she is 'excited' about her new challenge but also 'hugely proud' of all the foundation has achieved since its inception and her appointment.

She said: “I am forever in awe of the groups we support. We are the voice of those community and voluntary groups and that is what I am most proud of - shouting for people who don’t have a voice because they are busy on the front line fighting to make a difference and improve lives.

“We have made this organisation utterly sustainable, fit to support those in need for generations to come. I wouldn’t leave if I didn’t know the Foundation was in such a great place. The time is right.”

Rachel Mallows joined as a trustee during the pandemic and took on the chair of trustees’ role at the start of 2022.

Rachel added: “Victoria has been extraordinary and The Parks Trust will undoubtedly continue to thrive under her leadership. I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of my fellow trustees, staff and all the groups Victoria has worked with, to offer our profound gratitude and best wishes for her future career."

NCF has grown from a modest charity to an organisation that awards an estimated £1.4 million a year and has a £20million endowment. According to Rachel, the NCF awarded £2.6 million in 2020 and 2021, describing the foundation as 'life savers.'

Rachel continued: “We are excited to advertise the role of chief executive and are looking for a very special, committed person to lead the Foundation in the years to come – someone who can build on Victoria’s work and continue to grow the organisation so it can support people and communities and for decades and generations to come.”

Victoria, who was appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant of Northamptonshire in 2016, added: “I am so proud to have been a custodian of this incredible charity, one that continues to build something that is forever, not just for now.

"The foundation is here for the problems, challenges and issues of the future. What a privilege it has been to head up this incredible organisation – and what an exciting role this will be for my successor, the Foundation’s new custodian.

“I live in Northamptonshire, I will remain a friend of the foundation and donate annually and will continue to be an active supporter.”