Northamptonshire Community Foundation launches #PovertyHurts appeal to combat cost of living crisis

Northamptonshire Community Foundation has launched their #PovertyHurts appeal to combat the impacts of the cost of living crisis today (September 8).

The grant making charity responds to the needs in the community, and wants to urgently raise funds to be donated to groups and organisations to help those feeling the effects of the increasing prices.

They have 21 years of experience of raising vital funds and ensuring they are awarded where they are needed most across the county – with the hope this appeal will support those who have been plunged into poverty.

To kickstart the appeal, Northamptonshire Community Foundation will be able to match fund the first £20,000 donated – pound for pound.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign is backed by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, the Northamptonshire Telegraph and the Daventry Express.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s CEO, Rachel McGrath, said: “Nobody should be struggling to cover their basic needs or make a choice between heating and eating.

“We know through feedback from local community groups and charities that many residents are going through really tough times.”

The foundation supported local communities during the pandemic with the Coronavirus Response and Recovery Fund appeal, working alongside the National Emergencies Trust, and they hope this appeal will have the same positive impact.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation responds to the needs in the community, and wants to urgently raise funds to be donated to groups and organisations to help those feeling the effects of the increasing prices.

Thanks to the generous donors and the foundation’s grant making, 35,032 local residents experiencing poverty were supported last year – and that was just the beginning.

Rachel said: “We recognise the challenging times that are currently being experienced, and will continue to be, by the community – and we want to harness the power of local people’s generosity.

“We are encouraging those who have the capacity to donate to do so, no matter how small.”

To kickstart the appeal, Northamptonshire Community Foundation will be able to match fund the first £20,000 donated – pound for pound.

Once the initial £40,000 is raised, Northamptonshire Community Foundation will start giving urgent grants to local charities, allowing the provision of food banks, debt advice, support for elderly individuals or those with disabilities, mental health support, and wellbeing services.

Once the initial £40,000 is raised, they will start giving urgent grants to local charities, allowing the provision of food banks, debt advice, support for elderly individuals or those with disabilities, mental health support, and wellbeing services.

Dr David Smart, clinical director for prevention and mental health at General Practice Alliance, has been the first person to donate his rebate to the #PovertyHurts appeal.

He said: “The cost of living crisis is not affecting us equally. £400 for our household is nice, but for others it is essential and the difference between homes being heated and children being fed.

“It is a matter of life and death.

“It’s a small contribution to what’s needed, but if it stimulates others to do the same and we develop a more compassionate and caring society, together it will be a big step forward.”

The appeal is being endorsed and supported by a number of Northamptonshire organisations, including West Northamptonshire Unitary Authority, Scott Bader, Northampton Hope Centre, and MHA Caves Wealth.

West Northamptonshire Unitary Authority is also supporting the delivery of an anti-poverty strategy, which is being developed in partnership with Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

If you are a local business, organisation or individual and would like to find out more about the foundation’s work and how you can get involved with the #PovertyHurts appeal, you can get in touch through www.ncf.uk.com.

To find out more about the appeal, click here – and to donate using the Just Giving page, click here.