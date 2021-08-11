Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards £371,367 grant to local charities and projects

A Northamptonshire charity has awarded £371,367.85 in grant awards on behalf of its donors to other charities, groups and community projects across the county since April.

This comes after the Northamptonshire Community Foundation distributed £2,5million across the county during 2020 where they provided emergency funds to support vulnerable local residents during the Covid-19 public health crisis.

Deputy CEO at Northamptonshire Community Foundation, Rachel McGrath, said: “We have hit the ground running to ensure funds are available to local community groups and charities as we continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Northampton Town Football in the community is one of the many projects funded by NCF.

"We are committed to being a fair and flexible place-based funder and have a number of rolling programmes so that local organisations can apply at any time."

Recently funded projects include a village show and fun day at Broughton Playing Fields and Village Hall, a day of festival activities hosted by Spring Boroughs Voice, improving Rushton Pocket Park and creating new arts experiences at the Outside In Theatre for older people and their carers.

The Northamptonshire Community Foundation is an independent grant-making charity that works within a network of fund holders and donors to ensure projects make a sustainable impact on local need.

This year has seen the launch of several new funds on behalf of national and local donors and partners, including the Family Food Aid Fund - that aims to help families experiencing financial hardship - and the MBS #ClubsinCrisis supporting sustainable sports activities for young people.

Rachel continued: "We cannot thank our generous donors enough for supporting the great work that is taking place in and around Northamptonshire especially to support local resident’s wellbeing. By strengthening the local voluntary and community sector, we can ensure there's a sustainable safety net ready to support the most vulnerable locally at all times.”

The charity has additionally launched The Constance Travis - Global Goals Fund, which aims to fund a broad range of projects, and it has adopted the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) into its charitable activity.

The UN SDGs are 17 goals that the United Nations has set up to help improve quality of life and wellbeing for all by 2030 and include tacking poverty, hunger, access to quality education and health and wellbeing.