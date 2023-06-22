Northamptonshire children's works of art could earn them £100 in coronation competition

Children and young people have been invited to get creative and produce a work of art in a countywide competition.

His Majesty’s Representative in Northamptonshire, the Lord-Lieutenant, is inviting pupils to create a work of art based on their take of the Coronation celebrations.

Schoolchildren can use any creative medium to encapsulate the day the King was crowned.

James Saunders Watson Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire (inset) with Coronation Day with Ant and Dec in Westminister Abbey

James Saunders Watson, Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, said: “The possibilities are endless. You can submit drawings on size A3 canvas, paper, board, or you can use oil or water-based paint, pencil, pastel, crayons, collage and photography to show what coronation meant to you – and remember you’re limited only by your imagination.

“Being Northamptonshire I expect we’ll see plenty of creative ways to use shoes and boots, and if you’re not creative with your hands, write a poem or a song or send across your computer graphics.

“We are looking forward to receiving some wonderful and colourful submissions and I cannot wait to see the entries displayed at the final exhibition that will take place during the October half-term. "

There are four age categories for children with ages between four and sixteen with a cash prize of £100 per category, to be awarded at the final exhibition that will take place at The Stables at Lamport Hall.

The top ten contestants in each category will be invited to exhibit their artworks at the exhibition running from Thursday, October 26 until Sunday, October 29.