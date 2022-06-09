A Northamptonshire charity is set to launch ‘thankufest’ - a programme of events - to honour NHS and health and social care staff.

Northamptonshire Health Charity Fund (NHCF) will host 15 festivities in the next 15 months starting with a Jo Whiley gig on June 17 at Wicksteed Park, in Kettering.

The events, which are being delivered in partnership with experiential agency Hyphen, are a way to commemorate the hard work Northamptonshire NHS and heath care staff during the pandemic, according to the charity.

thankufest will honour NHS staff and health and social care workers.

Hosted across a number of venues across the county, the programme includes live music gigs, historic home visits, food festivals and more to offer something for all ages and interests.

The invite-only free events will thank up to 40,000 Northamptonshire health care staff and their families for their incredible hard work, commitment, sacrifices and general resilience.

There are also opportunities for businesses to get involved to provide much needed financial support.

Laura Pugh Northamptonshire Health Charity fundraising and sponsorship manager said: “thankufest provides a unique opportunity to align your brand with a meaningful

events programme and show your company’s support and thanks to the health care staff who live and work in Northamptonshire.”

NHCF’s trustee Phil Zeidler added: “Please help us to create meaningful, genuine memories, a thank you that will remain in the hearts and minds of these real-life heroes forever, while building awareness of your business to an audience of around 40,000 local health and social care professionals and their families. This can only happen with your help and support. It’s our turn to show we truly care.”

The event will kick off with an intimate gig featuring Jo Whiley on Friday 17 June hosted at Wicksteed Park, followed closely by up to 2,000 tickets for Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra on Friday 24 June at Franklin’s Gardens.

For sponsorship and donation enquiries, contact [email protected] or visit the charity’s JustGiving page.