Northamptonshire charity to celebrate more than 40 local organisations at awards event this week

Northamptonshire Community Foundation will celebrate charities, volunteers and community groups across the county at their Annual Awards event on Wednesday 29th November.

This year’s Annual Awards will be held at the Royal Theatre in Northampton, where award nominees and supporters of Northamptonshire Community Foundation will come together to recognise and honour those who work tirelessly to give back to their local community.

More than 40 local groups are finalists for awards, which span five main categories: Building Better Communities, Celebrating Culture and Heritage, Excellence in Education, Happy and Healthy Communities and Tackling Inequalities. Nominated individuals will also be celebrated through the Avon Inspirational Woman Award and the Lady Juliet Townsend Award for Volunteering.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is very grateful to several local businesses for their support and sponsorship of the Annual Awards. Northamptonshire-based manufacturer Scott Bader Commonwealth are Headline Sponsors of the event, while Wilson Browne Solicitors, Discover Northamptonshire, University of Northampton, Bambino Mio, EMW Law and Avon are each sponsoring an award category. Local businesses Rathbones, Tangerine Red and Stewart Energy are sponsoring the event reception drinks, programme and brochure respectively.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation Annual Awards event 2022

Dean Jones, Head of Giving and Development at Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We are all very excited for Wednesday’s Annual Awards event, to celebrate the community heroes who support our most vulnerable local residents.

We are incredibly grateful to all the donors, businesses, partners and sponsors who support Northamptonshire Community Foundation each year, and we look forward to being joined by them this week to share the fantastic work we’re able to fund thanks to their generosity.”

Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Annual Award Winners will be announced at the end of this week. The finalists were listed in a recent announcement.

