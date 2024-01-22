Northamptonshire charity looking for volunteers to support its blind veterans

A military charity with a team across Northamptonshire is calling on locals to join its army of volunteers.

Blind Veterans UK is the national charity for vision-impaired ex-Service men and women and supports around 4,000 veterans across the UK, including in Northamptonshire.

The charity is particularly looking for volunteers to support as, home-visitors, drivers, and telephone befrienders.

Blind Veterans UK’s Volunteer Support Lead, Jess Wood, says: “Before the pandemic Blind Veterans UK had over 1,000 volunteers supporting our blind veterans but that number has now dropped to below 800. We have blind veterans in Northamptonshire that need help right now.

Volunteer Liam (left) with blind veteran Ken enjoying a cup of tea and a chat

“Our volunteers, particularly our home-visitors, telephone befrienders, and drivers make a real difference to our blind veterans. Our volunteers also say what a rewarding experience is for them too.

“If you’re at all interested in finding out more then please visit blindveterans.org.uk/volunteer or call 0300 111 22 33.”

Liam is a volunteer home visitor who has been supporting blind veteran Ken for over five years. He said: “I would recommend anyone who is interested in donating some of their time to make a difference to people who really need it to in their local community to get in touch with Blind Veterans UK and find out more about becoming a volunteer.

“I love the time I spend with Ken and I feel great knowing that I’m making a difference for him every week.”

Jess added: “It doesn't matter who you are, what you do or what skills you have. Even if you don't have much time to spare, you could change someone's life by volunteering for as little as a few hours a month.

“By becoming a volunteer with Blind Veterans UK, you'll be part of an amazing nationwide team who are changing lives every day. And you'll get a chance to make friends and learn new skills too.

“We'll invest in you by providing training and development opportunities, and we'll reimburse you for out-of-pocket expenses such as travel costs.”

Blind Veterans UK supports thousands of blind veterans but knows there are many thousands more who still need its support to rebuild their lives after sight loss.