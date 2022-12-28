Northamptonshire ceilidh group's open invitation to New Year dance and celebration

Members of a Northamptonshire dance group have promised a ‘brilliant’ night of fun, food and traditional dancing to see in the new year.

Dancing to band Hobson’s Choice, revellers can bring their own food and drink to enjoy as they dance the night away in Rushden.

Callers Julie ‘Bubbles’ Beatty and John Green will be keeping the dancers in line on the night.

Northampton Ceilidhs will host a dance at Rushden Heritage Chapel and Halls in Park Road

John Green from Northampton Ceilidhs said: “We will be holding our first New Year’s Eve ceilidh since 2019 so we are really looking forward to it.

"It’s going to be brilliant. People can expect a lot of good dancing. We have asked people to bring food and drink, but there will be free tea and coffee.”

Tickets for the family-friendly dance are £10 on the door and people can just turn up on the night – under 16s are free.