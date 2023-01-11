Northamptonshire care home closes after being rated inadequate three times consecutively by the CQC

A care home rated inadequate in three consecutive inspections by the Care Quality Commission has closed.

Five Gables Nursing Home is a residential care home providing personal and nursing care for up to 43 older people in Denford Road, Ringstead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being rated inadequate following CQC inspections in June 2021, January 2022 and again in August 2022, the care home remained in special measures and continued to be closely monitored by the commission.

Five Gables Nursing Home in Ringstead

The CQC warned last summer that if significant improvements were not made, enforcement action would be taken which could lead to the closure of the service.

However, care home bosses have taken the decision themselves to close it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reasons given for the closure include difficulty recruiting and retaining staff, as well as being under ‘intense scrutiny’ following the CQC’s report.

Managing director Teresa Shaw told the Northants Telegraph: “After careful and thorough consideration, the Benslow Board have taken the decision to close Five Gables Nursing Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We met with residents, their families and staff to share this news directly with them, discuss next steps and answer their questions.

"Going forward we will be working closely with residents, their families and our stake holders to find alternative accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will also be working with staff on a one-to-one basis to do our utmost to find alternative roles where possible.”

Teresa went on to say: "The home was reviewed by the Care Quality Commission in June 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The outcome was a report that rated the services provided as inadequate in the areas of safety and well led.

"We recognised and acknowledged the shortfalls identified by that report and have worked tirelessly to try to remedy all the concerns raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, we have been under intense scrutiny since this report was published and as a result have found it increasingly challenging.

"There is also a national shortage of nurses, close to 50,000 and we are struggling to recruit and retain skilled staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also struggling to recruit and retain staff in our other departments including care colleagues which is a sector wide issue.

"To fill our recruitment gap we are relying on agency, which is not only not financially viable but unfair on our residents and colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition, we recognise that there are parts of the building at Five Gables that require modernisation and, in places, refurbishment.

"It is, however, very difficult to undertake the necessary improvement works whilst simultaneously providing the standard of care and quality of life we would wish to provide our residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will continue to work hard on the improvement plan we have put into place to overcome the remaining issues at Five Gables to ensure that our residents receive care of the highest standard right up until the moment they transfer to their new home.”

A spokesman for the CQC told this newspaper: “The provider closed the service in December and all residents have now been moved to alternative accommodation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad