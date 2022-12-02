Croyland Car Megastore has announced its latest business partnership with CamperKing

A Rushden-based car dealership has been appointed as the exclusive approved dealer for bespoke CamperKing campervans in Northamptonshire.

Croyland Car Megastore customers will be able to customise new campervan models with a range of bespoke fixtures, fittings, fabrics and finishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement sees Croyland, already an approved Swift Motorhome dealer, expand its range of motorhomes and campervan options.

L-r Jamie Waller and Jamie Burton at the Croyland Car Megastore showroom with one of the CamperKing models.

Croyland general manager, Mark Swindells, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with CamperKing, it is an exciting development for the business.

“We have seen a rise in the number of Croyland customers choosing campervans and motorhomes as staycations soared in popularity. Our team will be able to advise customers on models and options allowing them to tailor the campervan to their own specification.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Croyland has already taken delivery of its first collection of CamperKing conversions and will stock vehicles from the five-campervan model range with the option of customers choosing to specify and personalise their own CamperKing campervan.

Steve Hayward, CamperKing’s dealer network manager, said: “It’s great to be able to announce Croyland Car Megastore as one of our dealers. Their position as one of the best-known automotive sales businesses in the East Midlands will ensure our campervans will be accessible to an even larger audience, and that the full range of choice and specification is on offer to all their customers. We’re delighted to have them on board.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the CamperKing models.

CamperKing is the UK’s largest Volkswagen-based campervan manufacturer in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad