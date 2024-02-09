Northamptonshire business invites golfers to support Cancer Research UK charity day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisation for a second charity golf day is in full swing at Higham Ferrers-based firm Simon Acres Group Limited as they prepare to host a Cancer Research UK fundraising event.

The group, who recruit for the kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms and construction industry, has invited business associates to join them in the round of golf.

Taking place on Thursday, May 23, at Overstone Park Golf Club, organisers say it will provide a ‘fantastic networking opportunity’ while raising money for a valuable cause.

Managing director Simon Acres said: “We held our first ever charity golf day in 2023 and, following the success of this, we aim to make this year’s event even more remarkable.

"Last year, we hosted 45 attendees including manufacturers, fabricators, retailers, software providers and associations and raised £1,000. Our goal this year is to host around 100 participants, which will really boost the proceeds that will be donated to Cancer Research UK.”

Those who attend will be treated to breakfast on arrival, on-course refreshments during the 18-hole game and a post-golf meal.

Mr Acres added: “We are grateful to those who have already committed to join us on what is shaping up to be a memorable day. Whatever your golfing experience, the event provides a wonderful networking opportunity, so we do encourage you to join us and help to raise a significant amount of money for this very worthwhile cause.”

To sign up for the golf day, call Kieran Carroll on 0203 701 6660 or email [email protected].