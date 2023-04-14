Areas of north Northamptonshire at the epicentre of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza – or bird flu – have had the protection and surveillance zones lifted.

Bird flu was discovered at four north Northamptonshire poultry farms near Oundle in November with HPAI H5N1 virus confirmed in commercial housed poultry.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) ordered a cull at all the premises affected and introduced a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone.

The scene near Oundle last year during the outbreak of Avian Flu

Thrapston, Oundle and the outskirts of Peterborough all fell within the 10km surveillance zone.

Mandatory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds are still in force across England until April 18.

The Chief Veterinary Officer announced that mandatory housing measures for poultry and captive birds, that were introduced across England to help stop the spread of bird flu, will be lifted from midnight on Tuesday, April 18 2023, but ‘scrupulous’ standards of biosecurity remain essential.

Parts of North Northants have been in a protection zone since November

A spokesman for Defra said: “Following ongoing monitoring using the latest scientific evidence and a robust risk assessment, bird flu risk levels have been reduced meaning poultry and other captive birds will no longer need to be housed and can be kept outside, unless they are in a protection zone or captive bird monitoring controlled zone.

“The decision means that from April 18, eggs laid by hens with access to outside range areas can return to being marketed as ‘Free-Range’ eggs.

“Those who intend to allow their birds outside are advised to use the upcoming days to prepare their outside areas for the release of their birds. This will include cleansing and disinfection of hard surfaces, fencing off ponds or standing water and reintroduction of wild bird deterrents.”

To report suspected Avian Flu call the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301.