Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nene Valley Community First Responders have welcomed a new team member of the charity – a car they’ve called CFR10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers from Nene Valley CFR attend to those in need before the ambulance service can arrive but the voluntary organisation relies on public support and charitable funds.

The organisation had appealed to the public to help fund a new vehicle after its previous car came to the end of its lease, and now CFR10 will be used to allow volunteers to continue to respond to 111 and 999 calls in the Wellingborough area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Nene Valley Community First Responders spokesman said: “We are most grateful to the National Lottery for funding the lease on our new car, which we have just had delivered.

Volunteers from Nene Valley Community First Responders pose with their new response vehicle, CFR10

“The new vehicle, CFR10, will be used for responding to 111 and 999 calls within the local community in and around the villages of Wellingborough.

“Some of the team were at Wellingborough Ambulance Station today to have a look at the new car, and are looking forward to be able to continue to provide a critical service in partnership with East Midlands Ambulance Service.”

Nene Valley CFR works in conjunction with East Midlands Ambulance Service by serving Wellingborough, Bozeat, Wollaston, Earls Barton, Sywell, Finedon, Rushden, Irthlingborough and Higham Ferrers and the surrounding areas, and will now be able to carry on with its charitable efforts for the foreseeable future.