Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After enduring Brexit and the ‘touch and go’ Covid pandemic, a Northamptonshire-based company has made it through to the other side to celebrate 20 years in business.

JB Commercial Furniture specialises in supplying interior furniture to businesses, offices and outlets in the leisure or hospitality sector, and 2024 marks the twentieth year of its operations.

Fabian Busto, website product manager at JB Commercial Furniture said: “I am really impressed that we have all managed to make it work, I can’t believe it’s been 20 years already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s great, I love what we do, and it’s nice working with people who have been here a long time, it’s like a family.

JB Commercial Furniture started in 2004 from director John Busto's home office

"We’re all willing to put the effort in when we need to.”

The company was founded by Fabian’s parents two decades ago, and while the pair remain as directors, the day-to-day operations have been passed down, ensuring it stays a family-run business.

What started as a small company run from the family home soon increased in size and capacity, and in 2009 JB Commercial Furniture settled into its warehouse premises in Irchester’s High Street, where it remains today.

In 2020, new regulations caused by Britain’s departure from the European Union meant that the business had to adapt the way it exported to neighbouring countries, and the Covid-19 pandemic provided further challenges that the company managed to withstand, with Fabian calling the last few years ‘a long road.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman added: “We enter our 21st year with excitement, but always aware that unforeseen events can overtake us all.

"Yet, at our heart, we are still a family business and our kernel is the same few people who started the company two decades ago.

"It has been an extraordinary journey and with so many more projects currently underway, we can assure you all that we’ve only just begun.”