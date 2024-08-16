Northamptonshire-based family-run furniture business overcomes 'scary' obstacles to celebrate 20th anniversary this year
and live on Freeview channel 276
JB Commercial Furniture specialises in supplying interior furniture to businesses, offices and outlets in the leisure or hospitality sector, and 2024 marks the twentieth year of its operations.
Fabian Busto, website product manager at JB Commercial Furniture said: “I am really impressed that we have all managed to make it work, I can’t believe it’s been 20 years already.
“It’s great, I love what we do, and it’s nice working with people who have been here a long time, it’s like a family.
"We’re all willing to put the effort in when we need to.”
The company was founded by Fabian’s parents two decades ago, and while the pair remain as directors, the day-to-day operations have been passed down, ensuring it stays a family-run business.
What started as a small company run from the family home soon increased in size and capacity, and in 2009 JB Commercial Furniture settled into its warehouse premises in Irchester’s High Street, where it remains today.
In 2020, new regulations caused by Britain’s departure from the European Union meant that the business had to adapt the way it exported to neighbouring countries, and the Covid-19 pandemic provided further challenges that the company managed to withstand, with Fabian calling the last few years ‘a long road.’
A spokesman added: “We enter our 21st year with excitement, but always aware that unforeseen events can overtake us all.
"Yet, at our heart, we are still a family business and our kernel is the same few people who started the company two decades ago.
"It has been an extraordinary journey and with so many more projects currently underway, we can assure you all that we’ve only just begun.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.