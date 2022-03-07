Northamptonshire author's experiences of grief and bereavement lead to charity therapy sessions

Ilze with her children Photo credit - Elena Brown

After going through the worst times of their life, a Little Addington author and her children have their turned their pain into a positive way to help others going though bereavement.

When Ilze Lee's father and brother died only nine days apart, she thought that life couldn’t get worse - her dad, a South African miner, died of occupational health issues and her brother of cancer.

But while the family was still processing this devastating loss, her children’s father also unexpectedly died a few months later in 2017.

She said: “We were desperate for support whilst dealing with multiple bereavements but realised that there wasn’t much available at all.

"Even though the people around us cared deeply, most were ill-equipped and too time-poor to provide the help my children needed. I vowed at the time that I will make a difference, which is why I am so proud that we are now able to offer this support to the community.”

Son Bradley, 16, and 12-year-old daughter Leah were only 11 and eight-years-old at the time of their dad's death. To help other children deal with grief they collaborated on a book with their mum Ilze.

She said: "Upside Down, Downside Up, beautifully illustrated by Antony Wootten, is a great communication tool for children going through this experience. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, especially from teachers and even those in the medical profession. Rob Moore, multi-millionaire author and property investor, kindly gifted £3,030 to help me with this."

As well as the book 46-year-old Ilze, who moved to the UK 22 years ago, has now also launched a small charity, ‘The Never Alone Project’ to help bereaved children and their parents and or carers.

The Never Alone Project offers therapeutic group sessions, social events, and one-to-one support using the Grief Recovery Method - an evidence based, action-oriented grief program that helps people move through the pain of loss.

The next session will be for parents/carers, and will be held at Irthlingborough library on the Friday, March 25, at 10.30am. Places will need to be booked beforehand, due to limited space.