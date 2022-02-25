Northamptonshire artists showcase talents at Lamport Hall exhibition

Art lovers can admire the creative endeavours from county studios at an exhibition being held in one of Northamptonshire's finest country houses this weekend.

The Spring Open exhibition at Lamport Hall continues on Saturday (February 26) and Sunday (February 27) from 11am to 3pm, with free entry.

Housed in the Carriage House, the exhibition is brimming with 220 artworks by 81 talented artists who live in Northamptonshire or surrounding counties.

The artworks are for sale Photo by Matt Robey

This is the first of many exhibitions, which is being hosted by Northants Open Studios (NOS) as a springboard event to their main festival in September.

Katie Boyce, director and organiser of NOS, said: "We have had over 20 new members sign up to be a part of NOS this year and our current exhibition has been the inspiration for many artists to come on board with us.

"Artists range in age and ability, but we heavily support artists who want to be involved. We want to celebrate art within the county and would love to see as many artists represented as possible this September.

Artists are already gearing up for what Ms Boyce hopes will be an even bigger and better event than the previous festival in 2021.

The NOS exhibition takes place this weekend Photo: Mark Thirkill

A Q&A session with Ms Boyce will be held at Lamport Hall from 1pm to 2pm on Sunday (February 27). To book a free place email [email protected]

She added: "Last weekend, we saw over 400 visitors and had 24 sales despite the weather, which was good. All works are for sale, giving you the perfect opportunity to start your own collection or add to your growing hoard.

To become a member and to take part in NOS this September visit www.northantsopenstudios.co.uk to find out how to register. The closing date for sign up is the end of April.

Lamport Hall