Northamptonshire art shop to close its doors as retirement beckons for owners

The Artful Duck in Raunds will close for good in October after its owners announced that they are set to retire.

After opening its doors three years ago in July 2022, The Artful Duck in Brook Street has announced that its life in the town will come to an end this autumn.

Its owners have taken the opportunity to thank customers and urge people to continue to support local traders.

A post on the company’s Facebook page reads: “After many months of indecision and many sleepless nights, Alan and I have decided to close The Artful Duck so we can both retire.

The Artful Duck opened on July 22, 2022 in Brook Street, Raunds

“We will be open as normal until Saturday, October 25, apart from picture framing.

”All our wonderful artists and makers are continuing their small businesses so please continue to support them directly.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support and custom. Please continue to support local businesses, which support our local community.”

The Artful Duck is the brainchild of Alan and Ali Meaker, who use the shop to stock a range of gift ideas and artistic creations to showcase the work of local crafters.

For three years it has served as a place where ‘customers can come to browse, have a chat, purchase unique gifts and art which haven’t been mass produced or imported.’