Northamptonshire animal charity 'so grateful' after being gifted 23 acres of farmland by 'amazing' supporter for heartfelt reason

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire animal charity has received a major boost after being gifted 23 acres of farmland to help house more rescued animals – all thanks to the generosity of a long-time supporter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June Barrett, who has been involved in animal rescue for decades, has offered her farm, the size of 13 football pitches, near Guilsborough to Animals In Need Northamptonshire (AIN) after realising they were struggling with limited space at their farm in Irchester for their field animals.

Speaking to Chronicle and Echo, June, explained how she arrived at the decision. She said. “It goes back to 1991, my partner and I, Sharon, started a field animal sanctuary here. Ten years ago we decided we were going to wind down a little bit, as I’m in my seventies, so I can’t round up sheep like I used to. We were going to do a few things we wanted to do. Sadly, fate took a hand, and a couple of years ago, Sharon was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND), and she died at Christmas 2023. I’m now taking stock, and I want our place, the legacy of it, to remain an animal sanctuary. I don’t want someone who can afford to buy it coming along and turning it into something we wouldn’t approve of."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June continued: "I’ve known Annie from AIN for decades; she used to work on our sanctuary, and she claims Sharon taught us everything she knows. We worked with AIN for years and years and respect them massively for the huge amount of work they do. We realised logistically they had no grazing for their field animals, and it was becoming very pressurised and restrictive. So I had a long think about it, and as a consequence, I have offered them the opportunity to move in here, which they have done."

Rescued animals enjoying their new home on 23 acres of farmland, generously donated to Animals In Need by a long-time supporter.

Annie Marriott, who runs Animals In Need, expressed her gratitude for June's generosity. She said: "I cannot even put into words how grateful I am to June for letting us move in. I’m feeling very blessed and so thankful we can now make sure our ponies and farm animals live the best lives possible.

"It’s absolutely perfect. It's 23 acres of pasture, and I’m so grateful. There was just no other option. We’ve spent 15 years trying to buy fields around our base at Pine Tree Farm, but farmers wouldn’t sell, and our three-acre site was already packed with kennels and a cattery."

The new farm, Near Turn Farm, will allow the charity to house more animals, including ponies, pigs, sheep, and goats. Annie and her husband Roy will continue to operate from both sites, with Annie moving to the new farm with the animals, while Roy remains at Pine Tree Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annie said: "I’m really excited. It was the only way forward. It’s the expansion we’ve been hoping for. Then to be offered this land for free – it’s a massive bonus.

June Barrett has donated 23 acres of farmland in Guilsborough to Animals in Need Northamptonshire to use to look after farm animals.

"The animals are so much happier over there. It’s quieter, and it’s got the most beautiful views over a reservoir. It just means we’ll have to fundraise more because it’s going to cost more."

Annie is now calling for volunteers in the Guilsborough area to help care for the animals, particularly those with experience with horses.