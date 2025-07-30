The A14 junction with the M1 and M6 motorways in Northamptonshire remains closed with delays expected for several more hours following a serious collision today (Wednesday, July 30).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists have been diverted from the eastbound carriageway towards Kettering with a road closure in place between the M6/M1 junctions and J1 for Welford, and the westbound carriageway is down to one lane past the scene.

Emergency services including Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Services and East Midlands Ambulance Services and an air ambulance attended the scene of the crash between a van and a lorry which occurred shortly after 9am this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to the A14 eastbound carriageway, between the M1 and junction 1, just after 9am, on July 30. “Crews from Mereway, Guilsborough and Rothwell helped to release a person trapped in a vehicle and left them in the care of the air ambulance. “All crews left the scene just before 11am.”

The A14 has been closed at the M1/M6 interchange /Air Ambulance Service/Google

A spokesman for National Highways said: “The A14 in Northamptonshire is closed eastbound between the M6/M1 Catthorpe Interchange and J1 (Welford), due to a serious collision involving a van and lorry which occurred shortly after 9am this morning.

A14 closed eastbound between the M6/M1 Catthorpe Interchange and J1 due to a serious collision

“Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Services and East Midlands Ambulance Services are on scene. Air Ambulance have landed in an adjacent field.”

Motorists have been warned there may be delays to journeys with normal traffic conditions expected about 5pm.