‘Remain calm and talk about it’, says church minister offering words of advice to help the friends of 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four males aged 49, 21, 16 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the boy’s death and remain in police custody at this time, say Northamptonshire Police.

Reverend Francis Itiiri felt compelled to offer prayers to those grieving at the memorial of a boy (16) who was fatally stabbed in Kingsthorpe on Wednesday (March 22)

Northampton Methodist church minister Francis Itiiri was also at the memorial at midday to provide a prayer for those grieving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, Reverend Itiiri offered words of advice to help those dealing with the pain.

He said: “My daughter goes to the same school and was in the same class as the 16-year-old who has been taken away. As a parent, member of the community and Methodist minister I felt obligated to come and console.

"I encourage parents and members of the community to work together and collaborate with the school and work with police to ensure our environment remains safe.

“Let’s make sure when children leave school they get home safely, just like when they left in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Grief can be a very difficult thing, particularly for young people, but at this moment I think it’s good to be calm and also seek interventions, especially friends and members of class, because I know a lot of them are agitated. I would call on them to remain calm and maintain peace and provide any information they have.

"If they can share their joy of spending time with the man, it could be one of the ways to come to terms with grief. Talk about it. The joyous moments.”

Father Oliver Coss, from All Saints Church, also offered his prayers to the victim.

Father Coss said: “Nearly a year ago the National Monument against Violence and Aggression stood in the heart of our town. We shouldn't be hearing of yet another life needlessly squandered by knife crime. My prayers are offered for the boy senselessly taken, and for all those who grieve him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At a vigil organised by @C2CSocialAction and @WestNorthants a gathered congregation made this declaration: Today, we stand together as one.We call for an end to the violence and aggression in our town and county that causes division, despair and death. We long for a shared future where our homes and our streets are safe places again.

"We declare that the power of love and forgiveness is stronger than the power of fear and revenge. We will each play our part. We will not be afraid. Today we choose to believe in hope.”

Police officers are now appealing for witness or any information – no matter how small.

Superintendent Rachael Handford said earlier today: "With that, we would also encourage people with information, however small, to get in touch with us a soon as they can, if they have not already done so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any little detail may assist our investigation. And we would rather have small pieces of information that are well meaning and then not use them, than not have them at all."

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855.