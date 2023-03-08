Northampton Sailing Club saved as Anglian Water scraps plans to take back Pitsford land

A sailing club based at a Northamptonshire reservoir can now breathe easy after landowners scrapped plans to take back part of its home.

Northampton Sailing Club, based at Pitsford Reservoir, last week feared that it would have to dissolve if Anglian Water went through with plans to reclaim six acres used by the club.

After further discussions, the water company has u-turned on its proposals. Subsequently the club, which has been in situ for 68 years, has announced that its lease has been renewed for its current land, following a campaign by members that was backed by Chris Heaton-Harris MP and deputy leader of West Northamptonshire Council Councillor Adam Brown.

Northampton Sailing Club will keep all of its home after Anglian Water's plans to reclaim some of the land are scrapped.

Anglian Water initially said it wanted to reclaim 30 percent of land used by the club, so more water activities could be introduced. The landowner now says it will look at new ways to do this.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Following further discussions with Northampton Sailing Club over last weekend, we’ve decided to reconsider our plans and will be offering the club a new lease which covers the full area of their existing site.

“We will continue to explore new opportunities for how we can open up waterside areas at Pitsford Reservoir for more people to enjoy.”

The club has welcomed the change of heart and has thanked those who supported its campaign.

Commodore Sarah Carswell said: “We welcome Anglian Water’s decision to change their plans and improve the terms of our lease.

“Without this change of heart, the trustees could have been forced to recommend the dissolution of NSC.

“We sincerely thank everyone who has taken time to write in support of Northampton Sailing Club, including Chris Heaton-Harris MP.

"We also extend our thanks to Anglian Water CEO Peter Simpson and his team for giving the matter further consideration and we look forward to working with them going forward.”