Northampton Odeon Luxe officially launches - Does it make up for the loss of Kettering's cinema?

The official launch of Odeon Luxe in Northampton took place this week, with the nine-screen cinema offering an ‘immersive experience’.

With streaming on the rise and high-profile filmmakers often opting to forgo the big screen entirely, the cinema has become less of a necessity, and as such is more of a luxury. Gone are the days of families nipping to see the latest Pixar flick on the way home from school, as rising ticket prices and an abundance of choice at home has rendered the cinema-going ritual less of a priority.

The Odeon in Northampton feels like a spot moving with the times, as the glossy foyer and plush seating make stepping through the doors feel like a treat rather than a routine.

Taking my seat in the cinema’s XL screen, designed to provide more of an ‘immersive experience’, I settled in to watch Superman, a film I’ve had marked on my calendar for an eternity. The film is great; it’s a fresh and profoundly welcome take on the character after years of mismanagement in the form of Henry Cavill’s gloomy Man of Steel. It’s a fine example of the kind of film that cinemas can truly prove their worth. It’s vibrant, big-budget, and consistent throughout, feeling like it wouldn’t be out of place as a story arc in DC’s Action Comics in the best way.

The Odeon on the site of the old Cineworld in Sixfields, Northampton

Ultimately, the viewer’s immersion will depend almost entirely on the quality of the film, but it was nice knowing I could put my feet up and enjoy a nice atmosphere to watch my favourite superhero finally get the treatment he deserves on the big screen.

The closure of Kettering’s Odeon in February was a substantial loss for the town, as it creates a significant hole for film fans in the area. For some, the Savoy in Corby will be the closest option, and for others, Cineworld in Rushden Lakes will prove the popular choice, but for many who live in between the two, or have an Odeon Limitless card that’s currently sitting idle, having a different option nearby is convenient.

From Kettering, Sixfields is by no means a short journey, especially during busier traffic, and so it’s tough to justify a trip on a whim as it can be more trouble than it’s worth.

Superman launched this weekend, and it's wonderful Picture: Warner Bros

However, for those who look forward to a handful of films every year, the Odeon Luxe in Northampton ticks all the right boxes.

Parking is free and generous with a four-hour limit, and spaces are aplenty.

An Odeon spokesman said: “This is just phase one of the exciting Odeon Luxe Northampton launch; phase two is coming soon and will see the launch of Odeon’s Luxe Suite concept, a luxurious private cinema oasis with two-seater Luxe Pods, and a full Costa Coffee opening at the

cinema. Odeon is thrilled to be joining the local Northampton community and creating a total of 35 new host roles following phase two of the launch.”

Tickets for Odeon Luxe cinemas range from £15 to £25 for standard adult tickets, putting it in line with Rushden Lakes’ Cineworld, and slightly more costly than The Savoy in Corby. However, the Odeon is currently running a promotion with prices starting from just £7.50.

More information about listings for Odeon Luxe in Northampton can be found here.