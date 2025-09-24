Northampton man dies after smoking ‘zombie’ drug at HMP Peterborough as latest report warns of UK prison drug crisis

A report has been published into the death of a Northampton man at HMP Peterborough after he smoked a legal high known as the “zombie” drug.

Aaron Harte, 35, previously of Thursby Street, Northampton, was found unresponsive in his cell in the early hours of 3 November 2022.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) report said his death was caused by synthetic cannabinoid toxicity from a legal high called ‘spice’, often called the ‘zombie’ drug due to its effects. The report was released this week, following an inquest that concluded in September 2025.

Harte had a history of serious offences. In 2021, he received a suspended sentence for a violent attack on his partner and was banned from the Wellingborough area, where the attack took place.

In 2022, he was remanded to HMP Peterborough on stalking charges, later released on licence, and recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

The report said that despite HMP Peterborough’s “robust measures” to stop drugs, Harte was able to obtain psychoactive substances, had needed alcohol detox on arrival, and declined extra support from the substance misuse team after his recall.

On the morning of 3 November 2022, two prison officers began their routine checks. One officer noticed Harte lying in an unusual position and became concerned.

The report said: “The officer stood at the door and waited to see if Mr Harte would move, but he did not. The officer asked the duty manager to attend the cell. When the staff entered the cell, Mr Harte was unresponsive and cold, and it was clear he was dead.” Prison and nursing staff began CPR, but paramedics confirmed his death.

The PPO said the clinical care Harte received at Peterborough was “of a good standard and equivalent to that which he could have expected to receive in the community.”

The report also raised concerns about staff response, noting: “The night staff did not enter his cell or radio a code blue emergency when they found Mr Harte unresponsive.”

The report highlighted the wider problem of psychoactive substances in prisons. It said: “Psychoactive substances (also known as ‘legal highs’) continue to be a serious problem across the prison estate. They can be difficult to detect and can affect people in a number of ways, including increasing heart rate, raising blood pressure, reducing blood supply to the heart and vomiting… the use of psychoactive substances is associated with the deterioration of mental health, suicide and self-harm.”

HMP Peterborough, run by Sodexo Justice Services, holds male and female prisoners in separate areas. Harte was the 14th prisoner to die there since May 2019, according to the report. Of the previous deaths, two were self-inflicted, ten were from natural causes, and one was drug-related. The report said a previous investigation into a 2021 drug-related death had noted that “the prison must continue to develop strategies to reduce the supply and demand of illicit drugs in Peterborough.”

The report also raised concerns about staff support, stating: “During interviews with staff, most said that they did not feel that they had been offered adequate support following Mr Harte’s death, and in some cases support was not provided at all, other than attending the de-brief.”

If you would like help or support related to drug use please click here.