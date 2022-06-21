A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to four counts sexual assault following an incident involving a young girl in February 2019.

Jay Cunnington, of Bants Lane, Northampton, will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on August 12.

Lead Investigator, Detective Constable Andrea Taylor, said: “First of all, I want to commend this young woman for her bravery in reporting this crime to us and for supporting our investigation throughout.

“We know how hard it is to approach the police, especially when reporting a crime of this nature, and she has shown courage beyond her years and indeed, beyond what should ever have been expected of her, in coming forward.

“Jay Cunnington knew this girl’s age when he made sexual advances towards her, something she was not in a position to consent to.

"I am pleased to see him plead guilty to these offences and hope it allows this young woman to move forward with her life.”

Chief Constable Nick Adderley recently made tackling violence against women and girls a priority for the Northamptonshire Police.

Detective Superintendent Joe Banfield, who heads up the force protecting vulnerable people command, said: “We want this to be a place where women and girls can live confidently, work, study, socialise and travel safely without feeling frightened, intimidated or harassed.”