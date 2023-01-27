The Northampton Male Voice Choir (NMVC) is soon to hold an evening in aid of Rotary charities in Higham Ferrers.

Taking place on Saturday, March 4, at The Ferrers School, the concert will include a smattering of songs ranging from show tunes, classic songs and acapella performances.

Having been invited by the Rotary Club of Rushden to help raise funds the charity and its youth programmes, the choir will be performing in the evening, with doors opening from 7pm. Tickets are £15 and can be collected from Sidney Design Architecture in Market Square, Higham Ferrers.

NMVC will sing at The Ferrers School on March 4

The outfit is also hoping that the concert will be a useful way to entice people to offer their own voice to the choir, and is eager to welcome new singers.

Chairman of the Northampton Male Voice Choir, Mark York, said: “Not only are we are gearing up for another extremely busy year of concerts and other performing opportunities, but we’re also planning another recruitment drive.

"Calling on men in Northamptonshire and surrounding areas to join a new charity choir, led by NMVC musical director, Stephen Bell, to take part with NMVC in a major concert, later in the year, in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.”

Musical director, Stephen Bel,l added: “We’re looking to recruit men of all abilities and experience.

Ferrers School is the chosen venue for the evening