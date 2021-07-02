Northampton Male Voice Choir group performs together for first time in 15 months for sell-out Kettering concert

Northampton Male Voice Choir Lite, at Silverstone Circuit in 2019

A small group of Northampton Male Voice Choir choristers performed together for the first time in 15 months for a sell-out concert in Kettering on Saturday (June 26).

NMVC Lite last performed on stage in the Milton Keynes Festival of the Arts on March 13, 2020 - 10 days before the the country was told to stay at home because of coronavirus.

After having to wait for the Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted and the disappointment of numerous cancelled concerts, the group relished being back on stage for A Night with The Tenor and Guests at the United Reform Church.

Musical director Stephen Bell said: “Our return to singing was a moment of deep joy and true excitement for all of us.

"After 15 months of Zooming, we’d finally been set free."

Professional singer and musician, Joshua Daniels, known as The Tenor, organised the event in aid of the new North Northamptonshire Music Festival, scheduled for June 2022.

Conducted by Stephen, NMVC LITE sang three memorable songs from West Side Story, a trio of salty sea shanties, the 1960s hit ballad, A Portrait of My

Love.

They also did two other popular songs with Joshua, The Rose and You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The other guests were singers Vicki Becks, Katie-Rose Parker and Jonathan Reynolds.