Northampton is among England's booziest towns when it comes to watching the Euros

Northampton has turned out to be one of the booziest places in Britain to watch Euro 2020.

Ahead of tonight's crunch last-16 clash with old rivals Germany, data shows how spending among pub patrons in the Boot and Shoe town shot up during the England-Scotland group game earlier this month.

Pub sales in Scotland grew 20 percent against only four percent in England from last week.

Fans in Northampton pubs and clubs have cheered England into the last-16 without any reports of serious trouble

Yet in Northampton, pubs saw a whopping 51 percent increase in pub spending compared to the previous Friday, spending £14.30 per round in the pubs according to UK payment provider, Paymentsense.

Only Lancastrian ale drinkers in Preston and Blackburn beat that.

Despite the apparent extra booze fuelling footy fans, Northamptonshire Police are happy at seeing little trouble during the Euros so far.

And they are hoping for more of the same before, during and after tonight's 5pm showdown at Wembley.

Harry Kane is set to lead the Three Lions against old rivals Germany tonight

Head of central operations, Superintendent Tom Thompson, is leading policing during the Euros. He said: “Historically, domestic abuse, hate crime and public disorder have all increased during large football tournaments such as the Euros, and we don’t want history repeating itself.

“We're all looking forward to cheering on England and I don’t want to put a dampener on that. but we would like to remind people that Northamptonshire Police will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to those who think they can use the tournament as an excuse to commit crime and create disorder.

“Anyone crossing the line and using football to commit a hate crime, including online, will be dealt with robustly.

“Likewise, whether your team under performs and doesn’t get the result you were hoping for – there’s never an excuse to take out your frustrations on a loved one. Domestic abuse and protecting vulnerable people are a priority and this will not change during the tournament."