‘The 3 Pillars - Feeding the Homeless and Supporting the Community’ charity has for several years been carrying out its work in the Peterborough, St Neots, Huntingdon and Rushden areas, distributing hot food, bedding and clothing to homeless people and the most vulnerable from their mobile catering vehicles.

Led in Northampton by Aaron Day (pictured) and a wonderful team of helpers, they have extended their operating area into the town, with a new feeding centre and Food Bank which opens on Tuesday and Friday evenings each week from St James Church rooms, Northampton.

Aaron explained, “In these difficult times, the demand here for food, clean clothes and a kind word has grown rapidly in just a few months. It is fantastic to see Freemasonry working frontline in the community and just how many people are benefiting from what we are doing.

Aaron in the Three Pillars Kitchen

"When we consider just how privileged so many of us are, it is certainly a humbling experience. There is not a shortage of food or money in the world, it’s just not in the right places; what 3 Pillars does is to encourage us all to share!

This is only made possible through the generosity of members and friends with time, food and money, together with the support of the Church and its members. It has been a real coming together of many people from all walks of life.”

Charity co-founder Ged Dempsey added, “With the help and support of many agencies and volunteers, this Freemason based charity has also facilitated the housing of over 180 people, of which 77 are now in employment.”