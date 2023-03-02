Northampton Film Festival has been in operation for four years, but for the first time since it began it’s going ‘on the road’, visiting Corby’s Savoy Cinema and Wellingborough’s Castle Theatre among others.

The evenings will include the first public viewing of the Northampton-made short film The Operator from Screen Northants, and Mark’d by Corby filmmaker Danny Gibbons, which is ‘an experimental look into the world of emotional abuse’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough will be subject to a screening of the pair on March 15, The Savoy Cinema in Corby will follow on March 23, and there will also be a viewing at The Arc Cinema in Daventry on March 27.

Northampton Film Festival is going 'on the road'

Each screening will also feature a Q&A session with a local filmmaker.

At the events there will also be a presentation about Northampton Film Festival’s new Youth Film Boards, which help young people to create their own Northampton Film Festival events in each of the 4 areas (Daventry, Corby, East Northampton and Wellingborough) to accompany the main festival. The initiative is supported by Film Hub Midlands and Northamptonshire Community Foundations’ #iwill fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival director Becky Carrier said: “The festival has always been about celebrating film across the whole of Northamptonshire, so we’re really excited to be bringing Northampton Film Festival physically to other regions of the county, and then having new Youth Boards to determine a festival programme for their region. We’re also extremely grateful to Northamptonshire Community Foundation and Film Hub Midlands for their repeated support.”

Tickets are £3 each and can be found here, as well as more information about the screenings.