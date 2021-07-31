Northampton dual carriageway closed BOTH WAYS for crash investigation
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 8:18 am
Updated
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 8:30 am
A road traffic collision has closed a major route through Northampton and police have urged motorists to avoid the area.
Northamptonshire Police are on the scene in Lumbertubs Way and have issued a warning that 'the road will be closed for some time' this morning (Saturday, July 31) .
A tweet from Northants Road Crime Team said: "A43/Lumbertubs Way in #Northampton closed between St Gregory's (Road) roundabout and Riverside in both directions due to an RTC (road traffic collision)."
It added: "Please avoid the area."
The Northants Serious Collision Unit are on the scene.