North Northants residents invited to civic service to pay respects to The Queen

Services in memory of Queen Elizabeth II are set to take place across Northamptonshire on Sunday, September 18.

A Service of Remembrance will take place at All Saints Church in Northampton at 11am with a ceremonial procession from the Judge’s Lodgings in George Row.

In Kettering a Service of Commemoration will take place at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Market Place, Kettering, from 3.30pm.

St Peter and St Paul Kettering will host a service that will be attended by the Lord Lt James Saunders Watson, The Mayor of Kettering and other civic leaders

James Saunders Watson, HM Lord-Lieutenant Northamptonshire and the King’s representative in the county, said: "These services along with others across the county are an opportunity for individuals to come together and give thanks for the unparalleled service, duty and love that Queen Elizabeth II gave to this nation and across the world."

Rt Reverend Jonathan Meyrick, the Honorary Assistant Bishop of Peterborough, will lead the service in Kettering.

Jo Pearce, church warden, said: “As a church we decided that we wanted to hold a service. We just hope that everyone will come along to remember our beloved Queen. Everyone is invited and welcome.”

St Peter and St Paul Kettering will also host a screening of the state funeral on a big screen. The church will be open from 10am to 2pm and tea and coffee will be available. People can bring their own picnics.

Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall - photo courtesy of BBC

The Venerable Richard Ormston, Archdeacon of Northampton, said: "Over the past days we have seen the nation coming together in grief and thanksgiving as we have mourned our late Queen.

“The Queen remains safe in the hands of God who she has faithfully served and loved through all her long life."

There will be a national minute of silence taking place at 8pm on Sunday, the day before the Queen’s funeral.

At Peterborough Cathedral there will be a vigil at 7pm. Before the service begins, the tenor bell will toll 96 times from the cathedral tower, once for each year of Her late Majesty's life.

Northamptonshire representatives of different faiths will come together in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at a ceremony on Saturday, September 17.

The invitation only event, supported by the Wellingborough District Hindu Association and the Northamptonshire Lieutenancy, is for religious and community leaders to offer memorial prayers.