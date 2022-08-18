North Northants residents asked to say 'I do' to online wedding ceremony bookings service

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An online one-stop booking service for civil wedding ceremonies is now available to residents across the north of the county.

The facility means that marriage ceremonies, civil partnerships, and marriage registrations can be booked online, via the easy-to-use weblink.

The new streamlined system is simple and seamless and removes the need for manual cross checking and communication between council staff and customers, which can take considerable time.

The online booking service is instant.

Customers will need to register an account which will require an email address and be asked to provide a password of choice.

They will then be able to easily check available ceremony dates and instantly book a time that suits.

If they choose to, they will also be able to submit their bespoke wedding vows, together with their music and readings of choice ahead of the ceremony and request any further requirements to meet their needs.

The online service is now available to residents in North Northamptonshire.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “Following a difficult couple of years, we have listened to residents’ feedback and implemented this new system which we hope will be welcomed by newly-weds to be.

"We will also be sending out feedback forms after ceremonies, so that we can continue to learn and improve the service.

“By removing any unnecessary manual processes, we can also allow council employees to focus on what matters most, whilst offering the best possible service to our residents as they look forward to their special day.”

There is currently a backlog of weddings in the county and ceremonies can only be booked three months from the date the user logs onto the service.