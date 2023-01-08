North Northants Music Festival returns to Kettering with 'exciting' singing competition

Singers, soloists and choirs have been urged to warm up their vocal talents ready for a Kettering music festival of song – the North Northants Music Festival.

Returning to Kettering as a replacement for the annual Eisteddfod, competitors will battle in different classes celebrating different singing styles.

Organised by local tenor, Joshua Daniel, two-time Grammy Award winning King’s Singers member Paul Phoenix will be adjudicating at the festival.

North Northamptonshire Music Festival 2022

Mr Phoenix has given more than 2,000 concerts in a 17-year career and is a member of the Gramophone Hall of Fame

President of North Northants Music Festival Mr Daniel said: “2022 was such a huge success and the feedback has been incredible.

"We are so grateful and excited that the Salvation Army, Kettering, has continued to support the festival, as it did for many years with the Eisteddfod. It is a perfect venue for such an event.

"I am excited to report that we have already had many choirs enter the festival and it promises to be another exciting day for Kettering choral music.”

North Northamptonshire Music Festival 2022 winners

Classes include Youth Choir, Musical Theatre for Soloists, Male Voice Choir, Ladies Choir, Show Song, Mixed Voice, Barbershop and Community Class.

Last year’s adjudicator Irene Grant-Jones said: “Although this event was in fact a competition, all competitors wished the very best for each group performance and exuded immense community spirit – the room was filled with X factor moments. Singing is one thing, yet singing with all your heart is one of the most refreshing activities we can participate in. Whether we are at home alone or together in a shared experience, singing is therapeutic within our lives and community opportunities are available on our doorsteps.

“The cross-generational aspect was vast where singers of all different levels contributed their wealth of experience to interpreting each composer’s musical intention. I observed the natural enthusiasm of singers sharing their connection with the lyrics and creating a joint, yet personal story through facial expression and sincerity from the heart.”

North Northants Music Festival takes place on Saturday, June 10, at Salvation Army Citadel in Rockingham Road, Kettering. The closing concert at will start at 7pm.

Male Voice Choir at North Northamptonshire Music Festival 2022

