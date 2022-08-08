North Northants healthy eating project awarded £250,000

Healthy eating project

A project to help north Northants residents be more healthy is being launched by a charity thanks to funding from Public Health Northamptonshire.

The initiative will focus on communities most at risk of a poor diet and will address ‘health inequalities’ in north Northamptonshire, as well as using knowledge and expertise already available.

Groundwork Northamptonshire, which already supports communities through a range of environmental and youth projects, has been awarded £250,000 to be spread over two years.

Grow your own vegetables

The charity is using the funding to recruit a new project coordinator and will also distribute grants to voluntary and community groups in Northamptonshire.

Kate Williams, chief executive officer of Groundwork Northamptonshire, said: “Thanks to this funding and project we are setting up a network to share healthy recipes and top tips.

"We want to use this funding to improve north Northamptonshire residents’ physical and mental health and supporting them to grow their own food, as well as cook and eat more healthily.

“Our first step is to recruit a coordinator who will map out the groups in north Northants who are currently working with and supporting people and communities with healthy eating.

“We will then be launching our grants programme in January next year which will see £84,000 distributed across two years. This is a unique opportunity for us to support smaller groups who wouldn’t usually apply for grants.

“So, if you are passionate about local food and about cooking and growing, do email us, we would love to hear from you.”

About two in every three adults in Northamptonshire are overweight or obese. Being overweight or obese is the leading cause of years of life lost to disability, and other long-term conditions.

John Ashton, interim director of public health for north Northamptonshire, said: “Research has shown that by increasing people’s skills in preparing food it helps them to make better choices when it comes to nutrition and reduced calorie intake.