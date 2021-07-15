North Northants health workers warned as parking passes backed by council withdrawn

A free parking pass issued to health workers, which was extended by North Northants Council (NNC), is due to end on Monday after the withdrawal of the Government Parking Pass.

Emergency measures, which allowed NHS staff, health and social care staff, NHS volunteers and other essential workers to park for free in council owned car parks, had been due to end on June 21 but had been extended in the NNC area.

As part of its roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions, the Government withdrew the Government Parking Pass but NNC had extended the emergency parking measures for health and care staff for both off-street and on-street parking until July 19, 2021.

The NHS parking pass will no longer be valid in NNC car parks

Cllr Graham Lawman, executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: "North Northamptonshire Council were delighted to be able to participate in the scheme to give something back to our wonderful NHS staff and volunteers, which we have extended, but, with the lifting of Covid lockdown restrictions anticipated in the next few weeks, we expect to see an increased demand for parking and, therefore, it would be very difficult to continue to offer unregulated free parking in all on and off-street parking spaces."

The parking pass was intended for temporary use during the Covid-19 emergency response period, which was longer than anticipated, but now health workers could face a fine if they rely on their previously accepted permit.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “The Covid-19 situation is ever-changing so it’s important as a council we’re mindful of this and can be nimble enough to react to changes made by central government.”

NHS staff continue to be eligible for free parking in hospital car parks and funding for this has been provided to NHS Trusts by government.