North Northants farmers, producers and businesses join forces to slash food waste

Businesses across Northamptonshire have pledged their support and commitment to protecting the environment and to helping reduce food waste.

The Full Circle project has seen scores of food and drink businesses from across north Northants unite to commit to sustainable, green change.

Community cafes, food banks and food larders, food shops, community gardens, cafes, pubs, food manufacturers and farmers, have been featured in a new, interactive map.

The team at Mee Blueberries based at Lyveden Farm between Nassington and Fotheringhay has signed up the the Full Circle project

A trio of online platforms provides a matchmaking service that links hospitality businesses with producers and suppliers who have excess food produce.

Rachel Mallows, from Made in Northamptonshire and The Mallows Company, said: “We are delighted that north Northamptonshire businesses and charities are engaging in this exciting project which has been delivered through the UK Community Renewal Fund via North Northamptonshire Unitary Authority.

“It just goes to highlight the strength of the sector here and their willingness to be part of a full circle, sustainable approach to our very important food web in this area.”

Full Circle members Cottingham Village Stores support the ‘buy local, sell local’ model.

The Green Patch in Kettering

The community shop sources all its meat from local farms, sells jams, marmalades and honey made by local producers and buys and sells its milk from the local Penrose Dairy.

Allotment-holding villagers donate excess produce to the shop, to ensure nothing goes to waste.

The shop has signed up to the Food Loop app, that matches businesses seeking to receive or use food supplies to those with unwanted produce.

The Daylight Centre Fellowship, based in Wellingborough, has signed up to Zellar, one of the apps provided by the Full Circle project.

Carina Fisher, chief executive of Daylight Centre Fellowship, said: “We are looking for things like ground coffee beans and eggshells – anything we can get our hands on really for the allotment which is brilliant in terms of the health and wellbeing of our service users.

"We believe everyone has the right to have a well-balanced diet and all the food we grow on our allotment will go straight to our food bank.

"We also hope to start selling produce to local restaurants and at all times aim to be environmentally focused with minimal food waste.”

Family-owned Mee Blueberries, between Nassington and Fotheringhay, has joined the Full Circle project.

Zoe Mee said: “When assessing our carbon footprint, we continually look at ways to reduce it.

"Connecting with local businesses is key and allows us to reduce food waste, limit our food miles and help neighbouring businesses access reasonably priced surplus fruit.”

Mee Blueberries, which features on Full Circle’s new digital map, is using the Food Loop App to identify businesses such as bakeries or jam producers who could potentially make use of their ‘waste’ fruit.

The Green Patch, an award-winning community garden in Kettering, is run by Groundwork Northamptonshire.

Manager Grey Lindley said: “Our vegetable boxes are sold from July to the end of February, and they have seasonal stuff in them like leeks, potatoes, broccoli, and salad greens. We are hoping to start supplying local restaurants with some fresh produce soon as well. Full Circle is helping us do this.”