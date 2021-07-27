North Northants councillors updated on concerns around rise in HMOs

Landseer Court in Corby has six registered HMOs

Members of an advisory panel for North Northamptonshire Council have received an update on concerns from residents around the increasing number of houses in multiple occupation.

The panel discussed the use of the article four directions to remove certain permitted development rights on properties which means planning permission would need to be obtained.

An article four direction only means that a particular development cannot be carried out and therefore needs a planning application. This gives the local planning authority the opportunity to consider a proposal in more detail.

Members of the panel resolved to ask that officers investigate the possible use of article four directions for HMOs in North Northamptonshire.

A home is a house in multiple occupation (HMO) if both of the following apply:

-at least three tenants live there, forming more than one household

-tenants share toilet, bathroom or kitchen facilities.

A statement from the council read: “Members of the NNC Planning Policy Executive Advisory Panel met on Monday morning to receive a verbal update on concerns around the increasing number of HMOs and the impact that they are having on local communities, including parking issues and anti-social behaviour.

“Councillors discussed the use of article four directions to remove certain permitted development rights on properties, requiring then that planning permission would need to be sought on more occasions.