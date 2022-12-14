Wellingborough residents are urged to donate coats for children this winter, reusing and refurbishing warm clothing to help families in need.

North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) L.I.V.E team in Wellingborough launched 'Coats for Kids' on October 25 and has since gifted 68 coats, but more are needed as temperatures recently dropped to -5C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are Coats for Kids rails at Glamis Hall ECO Hub, Hemmingwell Community and Skills Centre, and Irchester Library.

Glyn Dobbs snow pictures January 2012

The Wellingborough Eco Hub is based at Glamis Hall in Goldsmith Road and promotes recycling, reusing and finding new ways to help local people lower their carbon footprint. Giving new life to pre-warn coats is not only good for the planet, but also ensures that children of families affected by the winter and cost of living crisis have access to warm clothing this season.