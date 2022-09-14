North Northants council services affected by State Funeral bank holiday

Residents across North Northants are expected to be glued to the television for the State Funeral of Her late Majesty on Monday, September 19.

But some council services will be impacted by the national bank holiday, before they re-open as normal on Tuesday.

North Northants Council (NNC) will have staff available on out-of-hours and emergency phone lines for customers.

Some council services will be affected due to the State Funeral of Her late Majesty The Queen

All bin collections will be running as normal, but Corby and Wellingborough’s household waste recycling centres will be closed.

Blood tests by the NHS won't be available in the Kettering municipal offices on the day of the funeral.

All NNC-owned town centre pay and display car parks will be free on Monday, September 19, but country parks car parking charges will apply as normal, as will parking charges at Corby Railway Station.

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects in a condolence book on the day of the funeral. The books of condolence will be closed at 6pm on Tuesday, September 20.

While country parks will be open, some facilities, such as cafes, may be closed.

Any planned funerals and weddings will still go ahead.

All council-owned leisure facilities will be closed, as will libraries.