North Northants Council leader Jason Smithers to stand down at May election

Leader of North Northants Council (NNC) Jason Smithers has announced he will not seeking re-election in May.

His departure will trigger a leadership battle in the Conservative ranks amongst elected candidates after the polls on May 1, 2025.

Cllr Smithers has been the leader NNC that was set up as a result of local government reform in April 2021 in the wake of the breakdown of the former county council.

After May 1, Cllr Smithers says once in semi-retirement, he will focus his family and on ‘new opportunities’.

Cllr Jason Smithers/National World

He said: “It has been a privilege and honour to be the council’s first leader and to serve everyone in North Northamptonshire.

“The council has made excellent progress in the achievement of its ambitions, and it has been great to be part of this team effort. It has been a pleasure and an honour working with elected members, staff, partners and of course our local communities who are at the centre of everything we do.”

Controversial and outspoken, Cllr Smithers rose quickly as leader in the new authority heading the Tory group.

Not afraid to use social media to air his views, he is known for his straightforward approach to communications.

L-r Jason Smithers in Rushden High Street with former Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold/National World

The announcement comes at a time when the council is facing financial pressures on budgets including adult social care, pupils with special education needs, and potholes.

NNC has just set its fifth balanced budget.

Earlier this month, Cllr Smithers announced the permanent expulsion of Councillor Matthew Binley from the North Northamptonshire Conservative Group and the executive front bench.

Cllr Jason Smithers at the launch of Voi e-scooters on streets of Kettering in December 2020/National World

The next leader of NNC will come from the political party that returns the most councillors.

Cllr Smithers said: “I feel that I have helped get the authority off to a solid start. Now feels like the right time for me to transition into semi-retirement, focus more on my family and on new opportunities ahead.

“My intention from the outset was to do one full term at the council but this was always subject to making the right progress which I feel has been achieved.

“I would like to thank all those in North Northamptonshire who put their faith in me and who gave me this opportunity.”

Elections for NNC will take place on the May 1, 2025, Cllr Smithers will continue as leader of the council until that time.