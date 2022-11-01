North Northants Council holds well-being event for HGV drivers who use Welcome Break Rothwell truck stop

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) teamed up with partners for a well-being event for HGV drivers who use the Welcome Break Rothwell Truck Stop.

The event, held last Thursday (October 27), tied in with National Lorry Week and followed on from a successful event earlier in the year.

At the previous event, officers from NNC’s public health, community well-being and environmental health teams worked in partnership with Welcome Break and the Road Haulage Association to support the well-being of the drivers.

NNC held a well-being event for HGV drivers

During the session, drivers could chat to the team, have their blood pressure checked and use the body composition scales.

Last week, there were stands from a series of partners including Northamptonshire Sport, Kettering Mind, University of Northampton, the NHFT’s Sexual Health Outreach team, Living Well Taking Control and Public Health, who had a variety of mental health and smoking cessation information and brought back the blood pressure checkers and scales.

Cllr Helen Harrison, the council’s executive member for adults, health and well-being, said: “It is great that we are able to work with partners on an event that we hope will make a real difference to people’s lives, especially as we know this demographic tends to be overlooked.

“At both events, we have received really positive feedback and engagement from drivers, which is really encouraging to hear.”

Council leader Jason Smithers added: “As a council, we have a commitment to support everyone across North Northamptonshire and, in this case, that includes those passing through the area.

"I am pleased that these events have been so successful, and it is excellent to hear that our officers and partners were so well received.”

Attendees also received a wallet sized card full of information, including details of nationally available resources which Welcome Break are looking at the possibility of rolling out wider across the country.

